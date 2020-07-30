REOPENING: Outer Space Seattle to offer drop-off child care

(Photo: Life as a Voyager, Brigit Stadler)

Outer Space Seattle, which had only been open for 2 months when the pandemic began, reopens Monday, with a different mission: Drop-off child care. From proprietor Caitlin Huertas:

Space Camp Drop-off Child care will be Monday through Friday for kids 3-10 years old, kids must be potty trained. Child care is an essential need for many parents, and we are delighted to serve the families in our community. Following Health Department and CDC guidelines, we will be limiting the number of children in our facility at a time, so reserve your spot by going to our website www.outerspaceseattle.com

Each child will have their temperature taken at check in, and must wear a mask for the duration of their stay at Outer Space Seattle. All children must have a waiver, intake form, and Covid-19 screening form filled out and on file before attending. Each 3 hour Space Camp session will be split into two groups of 8 kids, and will be supervised by one staff leader. Each group will be utilizing different locations of our facility at different times. Space Camp includes a space-themed craft and time playing on our indoor playground.