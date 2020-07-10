UPDATE: Gas leak at road-work site in 4000 block Delridge Way

(Part of the response. Photo by Erica, in comments)

9:52 AM: Avoid the 4000 block of Delridge Way SW – a major Seattle Fire response is arriving to help deal wth a gas leak at the road-construction site. Puget Sound Energy is there too.

9:57 AM: According to radio communication, three households have been evacuated.

10 AM: Also per a radio report to dispatchers, this will take some time to fix as repair crews have to excavate around the line. .. Traffic will be blocked to the north at Delridge/Spokane.

10:36 AM: Rough estimate: At least another hour. Meantime, some of the SFD units are being dismissed.

10:46 AM: The 5-way intersection camera, which was down for days, is back up.. Here’s what it’s showing for Delridge/Spokane.