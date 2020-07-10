West Seattle, Washington

10 Friday

UPDATE: Gas leak at road-work site in 4000 block Delridge Way

July 10, 2020 9:52 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 Delridge | Utilities | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

(Part of the response. Photo by Erica, in comments)

9:52 AM: Avoid the 4000 block of Delridge Way SW – a major Seattle Fire response is arriving to help deal wth a gas leak at the road-construction site. Puget Sound Energy is there too.

9:57 AM: According to radio communication, three households have been evacuated.

10 AM: Also per a radio report to dispatchers, this will take some time to fix as repair crews have to excavate around the line. .. Traffic will be blocked to the north at Delridge/Spokane.

10:36 AM: Rough estimate: At least another hour. Meantime, some of the SFD units are being dismissed.

10:46 AM: The 5-way intersection camera, which was down for days, is back up.. Here’s what it’s showing for Delridge/Spokane.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Gas leak at road-work site in 4000 block Delridge Way"

  • Erica July 10, 2020 (10:08 am)
    View from my window looking at ounces and the skylark

    • WSB July 10, 2020 (10:11 am)
      thanks, we can’t get close for obvious reasons, hope you are safe!

      • Erica July 10, 2020 (10:19 am)
        sorry that picture went through so many times!  The responders told us “they weren’t getting any readings so there is no immediate threat” when i asked if we should close our windows.

  • Erica July 10, 2020 (10:10 am)
    View from my window looking North at Ounces and the Skylark

  • Katie July 10, 2020 (10:11 am)
    Any idea if traffic at Spokane will be blocked in both directions or just if you’re heading toward Delridge?

  • Joyce July 10, 2020 (10:27 am)
    Looks like it’s farther away, but any chance this would impact Delridge playfield? Lots of kids there right now for soccer camp.

