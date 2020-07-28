FOLLOWUP: See part of the restored West Seattle Junction mural that’s going back up

(WSB photos)

It’s almost as if Bob Henry has an audience! As we reported Monday, the muralist is at work this week on the north side of 4727 44th SW in The Junction, re-hanging the restored panels that comprise the “Press Day” mural. Today, we got a look at part of the restoration:

It’s been more than two years since the restoration project began.

This is one of nine surviving murals of the original 11 created in the late ’80s/early ’90s – one, “Midnight Call,” was removed four years ago; another was re-created at a new location near the demolished building that originally held it. Crowdfunding is supplementing the philanthropy and grants to pay for the restoration.