FOLLOWUP: Fourth of July fireworks debris around West Seattle

July 5, 2020 2:07 pm
In our coverage last night, we asked for photos of fireworks debris readers found today. First, from Phil at Westcrest Park:

From Christie at Highland Park Elementary:

From a texter at Alki Beach:

Next one is from Therese in The Junction:

She notes, “Partial debris pile from ONE household’s “celebration” in the alley directly behind Courtesy Tire, which went on until after 2:30 a.m. The smell is terrible, and of course it is impossible to pick up all the little bits.” Toxic, too. Photos from other areas? Send them and we will add – thank you.

