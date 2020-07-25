ELECTION 2020: Week and a half until the primary. Registered yet?

Reminders from King County Elections, with the August 4th primary nearing:

Those who wish to vote in the August 4 Primary election have until Monday, July 27 to register online or have their mailed registration form received by King County Elections.

In-person registration will continue through 8 pm on Election Day, August 4. Eligible voters can register in person at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton or at a Vote Center. Voters who come in person should wear a mask and be prepared to follow social distancing protocols.

Starting on July 31 in Renton and August 1 in Seattle at CenturyLink Field Event Center, King County Elections will offer curbside service to voters needing to register to vote or receive a replacement ballot. Voters can pre-order their replacement ballot online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) to pre-register ahead of time to reduce their wait time.

King County Elections mailed Primary election ballots to registered voters on July 15. Any voter who has not received their ballot should request a replacement ballot online or call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683) for immediate assistance.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Washington state

At least 18 years old by Election Day

Not under the authority of the Department of Corrections

Not disqualified from voting due to a court order

Voters can visit the Elections website or contact the Elections office for assistance and information.