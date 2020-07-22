CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 7/22 roundup

A day of decision for Seattle Public Schools – that’s where we start tonight’s virus-crisis roundup:

SCHOOL STARTS OFF-CAMPUS: Seattle Public Schools announced today that 2020-2021 will start without in-person classes after all. And it’s not the only district – others making the same announcement today include Highline Public Schools, immediately south. This Seattle Times report mentions others in King County.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*13,659 people have tested positive, 173 more than yesterday

*635 people have died, unchanged since Monday

*1,826 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday

*255,956 people have been tested, 3,866 more than yesterday

One week ago, the four totals were 12,353/620/1,731/221,754.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE BRIEFING: Some cause for optimism, and some for concern, when state health officials briefed journalists today. See the video here.

PANDEMIC PROPERTY-TAX EFFECTS: Announced by the King County Assessor:

The King County Assessor’s office has begun the annual process of mailing out re-valuation notices to taxpayers. Notices will begin arriving to commercial property taxpayers soon. Concurrent with these mailings, Wilson is launching an online portal allowing commercial property taxpayers to report impacts to their businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the Assessor’s office in setting accurate property valuations. Commercial taxpayers should go here www.kingcounty.gov/COVID-value-review to report these COVID impacts. The Assessor has been monitoring the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While residential housing values have remained relatively steady so far, some commercial sectors have had their values significantly impacted. These changes in value caused by COVID will be reflected in the 2021 assessed value for taxes payable in 2022.

CLOSE THE STREETS TO HELP BUSINESSES STAY OPEN? The city’s offering new permits to restaurants and other businesses that might want to use street space to keep staff and customers safer.

STAY HEALTHY STREETS SURVEY, LAST CALL: On another closure-related subject, tonight’s your last chance to tell the city what you tnink about those no-through-traffic, social-distancing-friendly streets. The survey‘s one-week extension is scheduled to end after tonight.

