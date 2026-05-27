BIZNOTE: 5 years in West Seattle for Lake Washington Physical Therapy! New staff, new DailyDurability app, specialty services, more updates

Happy 5th West Seattle anniversary to Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW), a longtime WSB sponsor. They’ve got a lot going on, and LWPT’s Mark Bouma sent these updates and photos for us to share with you:

Lake Washington Physical Therapy Celebrates 5 Years in West Seattle!

This past week, Lake Washington Physical Therapy in West Seattle turned five years old! Thank you for supporting us over the last five years! We celebrated by holding a Patient Appreciation Week with raffle prizes that included LWPT golf balls, Yetis, and giveaways from two of our favorite local partners — Seattle Strength and Performance and West Seattle Runner. These are businesses we’ve worked alongside at community events for years, and we’re excited to give something back to the patients who’ve made all of this possible.

New Face at Fauntleroy — Meet Corwin Patis

We’re really excited to welcome Corwin Patis, PT, DPT. He’ll be joining Alison Read, PT DPT at our Fauntleroy clinic, located inside The Kenney. Corwin brings a strong clinical background and a wealth of patient experience to West Seattle. He specializes in working with older adults, brain health, Parkinson’s, and outpatient neurological care. He loves helping people feel more active, confident, and independent as they age. He’s now accepting new patients. Call our office at 206-906-9207 to be added to Corwin’s schedule.

Our Specialty Services Worth Knowing About

Beyond traditional PT, we’ve built out some services over the years that you may not find everywhere:

Running Injury & Performance Analysis — Whether you’re hurt or just want to run smarter, we dig into your mechanics and help you move better with Runeasi, dynamometry, and video analysis.

Bike Fitting — A proper bike fit by a physical therapist who is also professionally trained in bike fitting can make a huge difference in your comfort and performance. Schedule with Erin Heald.

Musculoskeletal Diagnostic Ultrasound — We can do real-time imaging right here in the clinic during your visit.

This specialty service is convenient, cost effective, and provides additional insight to make sure we develop an accurate plan of care for you. Schedule with Maxwell Ngo.

Dry Needling — A great tool for stubborn pain and muscle issues that aren’t responding to other forms of treatment. Schedule with Amanda Ford or Sarah Reisler.

Wellness Visits — Not hurt? Let’s keep it that way! These visits are for people who want to stay proactive about how their body is feeling and moving.

DailyDurability — A movement app to help you keep moving

Over the last year, Mark Bouma, co-owner of LWPT West Seattle, has been developing something he’s passionate about: DailyDurability, a movement app designed to help people stay motivated and consistent after physical therapy. It’s also a great tool for people not in physical therapy who are looking for simple daily routines that can help them stay physically capable and strong.

DailyDurability offers a skilled, approachable way to continue moving with purpose. Users can choose the body region or exercise type they want to focus on, and the app guides them from there with simple, targeted routines. No guessing or generic workout plans — just practical movement support designed by a doctor of physical therapy.

DailyDurability offers a 30-day free trial, making it easy to try and see whether it fits your routine. We offer monthly and annual subscriptions. Offered on the Apple App Store and Google Play platforms.

You’ll See Us at Junction FC and Rhodies FC

With the FIFA World Cup coming to Seattle this summer, soccer energy is at an all-time high! We’re proud to be out on the sidelines and at training sessions for Junction FC and Rhodies FC, West Seattle’s own pre-professional soccer teams.

(Dr. Peters Otlans with Proliance, LWPT athletic trainer Zach Lyons, physical therapist Jordan Samford, LWPT’s Mark Bouma, working the sidelines at recent Junction FC match)

This is high-level soccer right in our backyard.

Both teams are off to very successful starts and we hope to see you at the upcoming games. This is our third season supporting the club and its players. It’s one of our favorite parts of being plugged into this community, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Monthly Sports Medicine Talks at West Seattle Runner

On the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 6:00 PM, we’re at West Seattle Runner giving a free Sports Medicine talk. These are informative presentations on running related topics that cover injury prevention, performance, and anything else on people’s minds. Everyone’s welcome — bring your questions!

Loop the Lupe — June 6th

We’re proud to be supporting the Loop the ‘Lupe on June 6th and are looking forward to seeing everyone out there. Come find us at the event!