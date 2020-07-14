CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 7/14 roundup

Words of warning – and encouragement – from the governor top tonight’s virus-crisis roundup:

EXTENDING ‘THE PAUSE’: During his media briefing this afternoon (see the video here), Gov. Inslee said he’s extending the “pause” on phases – no county gets to advance to the next one for at least two more weeks. While we’re not in nearly as bad shape as other states, he said, the pandemic is by no means under control – the current trend is “unsustainable,” he said – and if it isn’t tamed soon, rollbacks are possible.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s the daily summary from Public Health, with cumulative totals:

*12,244 people have tested positive, up 145 from yesterday

*606 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

*1,706 people have been hospitalized, up 8 from yesterday

*217,633 people have been tested, up 3,245 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 11,206/596/1,631/191,865.

NEW REPORT ON DEATHS: From the state Department of Health today:

In the continuing effort to collect, maintain and publish the most useful data available to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has published a new death data report that includes different categories of COVID-19 deaths. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, these categories include confirmed due to COVID-19, suspected of being due to COVID-19, non-COVID-19 deaths and deaths pending or missing cause of death. In addition, there are 77 deaths that are probably due to COVID-19, but they are not among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Since the first COVID-19 case in Washington in January, DOH has worked to transparently release data in near real-time so that the public, health care providers, policy makers, the media, and public health professionals can access current information. This additional information gives context for decision makers working to stop the spread of the virus.

Read the full DOH announcement here.

RESTAURANT REOPENS: Six days after Public Health shut it down, Duke’s on Alki has reopened. (Our story also includes Q&A with Public Health that we’d initiated before the closure, and PH has called our attention to this post about what restaurants are doing successfully to work with new safety rules.)

