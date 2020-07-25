CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 7/25 roundup

On this last Saturday of July, here’s the latest on the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*14,255 people have tested positive, 208 more than yesterday

*640 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*1,877 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday

*270,739 people have been tested, 5.631 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 12,991/632/1,800/238,207.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 16 million people have tested positive, and more than 644,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa – same as last week. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

FACE-COVERING REQUIREMENT EXPANDS: Today was the day the new rule expansion took effect. As the state recaps here, the rule “require(s) face coverings in any indoor setting outside of your home (not just public buildings) and expands the outdoor requirement to non-public settings when you can’t maintain 6 feet of distance from non-household members. This includes common spaces in congregate living settings, such as common areas in apartment buildings condos, fraternity/sorority houses, assisted living facilities and other similar places.”

SUPREME REOPENS: A week and a half after closing both its locations because of a positive COVID-19 test at its U-District location, Supreme has reopened both.

SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALKI: Yes, it’s possible! Lynn Hall sent the photo:

