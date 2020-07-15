Supreme closes both locations after U-District employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thanks for the tip! Another local restaurant has announced a COVID-19-related closure – but with unique circumstances. Supreme in The Junction announced on social media that it has closed both locations because an employee at its U-District location tested positive: “Due to the circumstance, we have decided to close both Supreme locations for now to allow our team two rounds of COVID-19 testing to be 100% sure we will reopen safely. We will also be tracking this testing experience so that we will be prepared for if and when it happens again in any of our places.”