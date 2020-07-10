CLOSURE ALERT: S. Michigan just off 1st Avenue S. Bridge, all weekend

(SDOT “live” camera showing work zone on S. Michigan)

Last month, an SDOT announcement about various road projects included news of two weekend closures for S. Michigan between E. Marginal and 4th Ave. S., just off the north end of the 1st Avenue South Bridge. The first one started a short time ago and could continue until 5 am Monday. This is for road restoration related to the King County stormwater-facility project, and it’s scheduled to be repeated next weekend (the night of July 17th through the early morning of July 20th).