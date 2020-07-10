West Seattle, Washington

CLOSURE ALERT: S. Michigan just off 1st Avenue S. Bridge, all weekend

July 10, 2020 9:24 pm
Last month, an SDOT announcement about various road projects included news of two weekend closures for S. Michigan between E. Marginal and 4th Ave. S., just off the north end of the 1st Avenue South Bridge. The first one started a short time ago and could continue until 5 am Monday. This is for road restoration related to the King County stormwater-facility project, and it’s scheduled to be repeated next weekend (the night of July 17th through the early morning of July 20th).

  • Alki July 10, 2020 (10:06 pm)
    What is the detour route this weekend?  Does that mean we can use the low bridge all weekend?

    • WSB July 10, 2020 (10:51 pm)
      No, that’s when the bridge itself has overnight closures. As for detours, you can take 1st off the bridge, for one. I believe you can get around the closure zone by going south on E. Marginal and then north on 4th.

  • Kyle July 10, 2020 (10:39 pm)
    Perfect.

