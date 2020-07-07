City to resume time-limited street-parking enforcement, and paid parking

Announced today by the city:

Starting Monday, July 13, we’ll reinstate on-street paid parking and hourly time-limited parking enforcement.

Paid parking and hourly time limited parking enforcement were suspended in early April in response to the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order. With King County’s transition to Phase 2 of the Safe Start Plan, businesses are reopening, and reliable access at the curb for customers is critical for recovery.

Parking will be $0.50/hour in all paid areas; the minimum rate allowed according to the Seattle Municipal Code.

The rate will remain unchanged for at least a month while we review data to determine parking activity and occupancy in our neighborhood business districts. Further adjustments could come later in 2020. We are committed to following a data-driven process.

Parking Enforcement Officers will begin enforcing paid parking requirements, as well as enforcement of free, hourly time limited parking (think 2-hour parking signs) on July 13. For the first two weeks, they will be focused on education and voluntary compliance of paid parking as customers return to our neighborhood businesses.