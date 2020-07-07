BIZNOTES: Artist & Muse Salon, Row House, Lady Di Pet Chaperone

Support your local businesses! Here are three biznotes, starting with two reopenings:

ARTIST & MUSE SALON: This salon at 6701 California SW was open for just two weeks before the pandemic shuttered salons (among other types of businesses) for months. Now it’s open again. Alexa from Artist & Muse says, “we have 8 stylists who are amazing and are taking new clients. … Six of our stylists came from Ola Salon on Avalon Way and they are hoping to reach clients who may have been lost in the move.” Find the salon’s info online here.

ROW HOUSE: Also a relatively new West Seattle business, this fitness studio at 4203 SW Oregon just reopened this week.

LADY DI PET CHAPERONE: Sarah at Lady Di Pet Chaperone emailed to let pet owners know they’re open: “We are open and serving clients M-F (7-7), Sat-Sun- (10-6).” Lady Di offers in-home care as well as drop-off dog day care.