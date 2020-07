Love plants? Imagine this one in your home:

That’s a rare Begonia Maculata, and Fleurt in The Junction is auctioning it as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank, which will get 50 percent of the proceeds. The auction is happening on Fleurt’s Instagram page – you have to bid as a comment on this post. Opening bid $45; highest bid at 5 pm Friday gets the plant – pickup or delivery available.