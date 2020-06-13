White Center Pride raises Progress Flag in South Delridge

(WSB/WCN photo)

For a second year, White Center Pride has held a flag-raising ceremony in Triangle Park, where the south end of Delridge meets 16th and Roxbury. Tonight’s ceremony – streamed online – raised the Progress Flag, with organizers explaining that this enhanced Pride flag also “celebrates POC and Trans communities, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.” (The flag was created by Portland designer Daniel Quasar.)

P.S. The West Seattle Junction will display Pride flags June 27-28 – a few are still available for adoption.