WEST SEATTLE PROTESTS: Juneteenth vigil in North Delridge

Sent by Nancy:
Neighbors will be gathering this Friday evening at 5:30 for a #SayTheirNames vigil at the pedestrian overpass across Delridge at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.
People are invited to come with a sign with one name of an African American who has been a victim of either direct or indirect police violence. I will also have names printed out that people can use.
I would like this to be a quiet and respectful demonstration of support for our African American neighbors, friends, and family.
Also coming up this week:
*Hate-Free Delridge demonstration, 4-6 pm Thursday at Delridge/Orchard
*ILWU Local 19 march, 9 am Friday from Spokane/E. Marginal to downtown
| 0 COMMENTS