WEST SEATTLE PROTESTS: Juneteenth vigil in North Delridge

Sent by Nancy:

Neighbors will be gathering this Friday evening at 5:30 for a #SayTheirNames vigil at the pedestrian overpass across Delridge at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

People are invited to come with a sign with one name of an African American who has been a victim of either direct or indirect police violence. I will also have names printed out that people can use.

I would like this to be a quiet and respectful demonstration of support for our African American neighbors, friends, and family.