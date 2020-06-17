West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE PROTESTS: Juneteenth vigil in North Delridge

June 17, 2020 7:00 pm
Sent by Nancy:

Neighbors will be gathering this Friday evening at 5:30 for a #SayTheirNames vigil at the pedestrian overpass across Delridge at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

People are invited to come with a sign with one name of an African American who has been a victim of either direct or indirect police violence. I will also have names printed out that people can use.

I would like this to be a quiet and respectful demonstration of support for our African American neighbors, friends, and family.

Also coming up this week:
*Hate-Free Delridge demonstration, 4-6 pm Thursday at Delridge/Orchard
*ILWU Local 19 march, 9 am Friday from Spokane/E. Marginal to downtown

