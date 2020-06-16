WEST SEATTLE PROTESTS: Hate-Free Delridge’s next streetcorner demonstration

(WSB photo, June 3rd)

Two weeks after leading two streetcorner demonstrations, Hate-Free Delridge plans another one – here’s the announcement:

Please join us for another peaceful protest in the neighborhood. Since the recent protests that our group organized on June 3rd and 5th, we have received a lot of positive feedback, and requests for more events like this, so we want to keep the momentum of our message going strong! See our message and the details below and bring your friends and family!

We mourn the murder of George Floyd and of so many other Black Americans at the hands of police in America. We sadly add to the list Rayshard Brooks, murdered in Atlanta this week. We want change in the systems of policy that are racist and oppressive. We want justice for Black Lives. Our goal is to keep our message alive and in the streets. Please join Hate-Free Delridge for another peaceful gathering in West Seattle and bring signs with your messages for justice! For everyone’s safety, masks are required and please maintain 6 feet of distance between each family group. Thank you for staying engaged and we will see you there!

WHO: Hate Free Delridge

WHAT: A gathering to support Justice for Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, and all Black Lives

WHEN: Thursday, June 18th, 4-6 pm

WHERE: The intersection of Delridge Way SW and SW Orchard St.