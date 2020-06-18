West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Duwamish Head

June 18, 2020 1:22 am
1:22 AM: A Seattle Fire water-rescue response is headed, via land and sea, to the 1500 block of Alki Avenue SW [map], where someone is trying to keep a boat from going aground. The boat trouble’s been going on for a while, according to radio communication we’ve been monitoring.

1:27 AM: The Coast Guard is reported to be on scene already. Authorities who dealt with the situation earlier say the person holding onto the boat was uncooperative with would-be rescuers.

1;35 AM: Responders were having trouble (re)locating the boat and are now saying they’ve found a boat that is NOT in trouble.

1:39 AM: The boat and person have been found in the 1300 block of Alki and responders are trying to best figure out what kind of help is needed.

1:49 AM: They’ll be towing the boat to Don Armeni.

