TODAY: West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force’s first meeting

= (May photo courtesy Kevin Freitas, originally published on Twitter)

As we’ve mentioned several times, the new West Seattle Community Bridge Task Force has its first meeting at 1 pm today. From SDOT, here’s how to watch/comment:

This first meeting will be an opportunity for panelists to meet each other, establish some basic ground rules, and get a broad overview of efforts on the bridge, on the ground, and in the community. Then, next week, the Task Force will dive more substantively into the issues at hand.

Please use (updated link) this link to listen and watch the meeting.

Once the meeting begins, we will be provide a link to a comment/question form for members of the public and media. SDOT staff will be monitoring these comments throughout the meeting and will share them with the moderator and co-chairs as needed, and to all Task Force members following the meeting.