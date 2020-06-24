ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC TODAY: Wednesday notes, 14th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:12 AM: Good morning – the 93rd morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Demolition is under way on the Delridge Way repaving-and-more project – here’s what’s happening this week.’

*If you travel on Beach Drive, be aware that staging has begun for the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook seawall project. We went by Tuesday afternoon and nothing was happening on the roadway yet, but that’ll eventually change.

TRAFFIC

Heading off-peninsula? First, the cameras for the 5-way intersection, and the restricted-access low bridge just east of it:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – which has up to 14 overnight closures planned next month. Meanwhile, here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Some service has been added back – details here.

Water Taxi – This also has some service restored, plus the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.