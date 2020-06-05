PROTESTS: Along West Seattle intersections this afternoon, and reminders about tomorrow

More peaceful West Seattle protests this afternoon along local streets – first, near Highland Park Improvement Club at 12th/Holden:

(First 5 photos by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Not far away, Hate-Free Delridge was also back a 16th/Holden for the second time in three days. And at 8th/Roxbury:

Many honks of support, but our photographer saw one driver yelling that the protestters should “go home.” Brandon said something similar happened at a gathering in Upper Fauntleroy:

Small #BlackLivesMatter protest at 41st and Barton. Bunch of kids here and an old dude drove up really close to us to give the thumbs down. Mostly honks and cheers though. @westseattleblog pic.twitter.com/mT8LmyS6pl — Brandon Sparks, respected (@BestSeattle77) June 6, 2020

Earlier today, health-care providers knelt outside local facilities for a demonstration dubbed “White Coats for Black Lives.”

SATURDAY: We’re continuing to update this list. There’s now a noon bicycle ride from Alki, and two separate marches from north and south at 1 pm to join the 2 pm Junction protest. Anything else this weekend or beyond? Please let us know – thank you!