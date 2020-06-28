Here’s how to get ready for ‘Get Fit, West Seattle’!

Though West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open for in-store shopping, its long tradition of in-person events will have to wait for a later phase before resuming. But that’s not stopping the next “Get Fit, West Seattle”! WSR proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell are offering a virtual version – and you can get ready by watching their advance video – here’s the announcement:

July 18th would be the day that Float Dodger 5K would have happened, so we are kicking off GET FIT WEST SEATTLE virtually that day to have a little something fun on the running docket.

You start with one mile and you will train to run the Seattle Half Marathon on November 29th 2020! This is a program for BEGINNER runners. We will be providing a training plan, clinics on injury prevention, run nutrition, proper running form, run/walk intervals, and all things that new runners need to know to do it safely and successfully.

Much of this may occur virtually depending on city regulations, COVID cases, and safety measures that need to be taken. We know we will be starting remotely. Once it is deemed safe, we will meet in-person and run as a group. Until then, we will offer suggestions for routes, tips, dialogue and support in an on-line format, with Facebook being our main interactive platform. Learn more about this program by watching our Informational Night video, posted on our facebook group pages: West Seattle Runner and Get Fit West Seattle. It will stay posted on those pages for you to view at your leisure. Furthermore, you can email any questions to: lori@westseattlerunner.com.