(WSB photos)

Planning to participate in upcoming protests? You’re invited to join the group making signs at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th and Myrtle) right now, materials provided.

Above are organizers Taylor and Celia, both high-school seniors. They’re expecting to be there until 6 pm – please wear a face covering and keep your distance!

P.S. Our ongoing list of local protests in the days ahead is here.