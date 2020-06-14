CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/14 roundup

Midway through the fourth month of the local COVID-19 outbreak, here’s our nightly roundup:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,751 people have tested positive, 51 more than yesterday

*574 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,520 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday

*123,508 people have been tested, 6,411 more than yesterday

One week ago, the cases/deaths totals were 8,465/566.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

DECISION AHEAD: Next Friday is the official last day of the school year for Seattle Public Schools, and that’s also the day the district will announce its recommended “scenario” for next school year.

SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESSES: Even though many are now allowed to restore reduced-capacity in-person service, it’s by no means an instant remedy for the revenue losses that so many have suffered over the past three months. So fundraising efforts continue as a supplement the Small Business Relief Fund set up by the West Seattle Junction Association is one; also, a post in the WSB Community Forums links to a crowdfunding campaign for Seattle Yarn.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!