WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back again Sunday

(WSB photo, May 3rd West Seattle Farmers’ Market)

For a third week after the mayor-mandated pandemic-related closure, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market will be back again on Sunday (May 17th). Hours remain 10 am-2 pm; the sole entrance is at California/Alaska, with the line (if necessary) stretching eastward on Alaska, but once you’re in the market, it’s no longer one-way shopping (that was dropped after the first week). Here’s the vendor list – check links for individual vendors to see who’s offering pre-orders/pre-payment.