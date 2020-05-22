WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tool theft

The photos and report are from Nicole:

Our work van was broken into (Wednesday) night sometime between 5:15 pm Wed and 9 am (Thursday) morning when we discovered it. All of my husband’s tools were stolen including his toolbox set, toolbag and his cordless Pex toolkit, all Milwaukee brand.

The Milwaukee toolbox and toolbag contained many tools – all had his name, “Julio” written on them in black marker, except the Pex toolkit. Even the bag and toolboxes have his name written on them. All the tools inside the Milwaukee bag and toolboxes were Dewalt and most are yellow/black. There were impact driver, hammer drill, saw tool, batteries and battery chargers.

The van was parked next to our complex office at Lighthouse apartments on Delridge Way SW. A couple small HVAC tools were found on the grounds and returned to us but all the expensive drills and tools within the toolbox and bag are gone. We’ve reported to Seattle Police and are waiting for the police report number.