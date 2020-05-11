VIDEO: Teacher Appreciation Week event @ Hope Lutheran

We’re continuing to showcase teacher/staff appreciation events organized by local schools. This video was sent by Hope Lutheran School:

Sally Heit from Hope explains:

Hope PTH (Parents and Teachers of Hope) did to honor Teacher Appreciation week. We organized a Thank You Teachers’ parade May 7th. A parent had suggested it while only a few weeks into the ‘stay at home’ order, in hope that students could reconnect with their teachers.

We are over a month and a half into quarantining and morale of students and teachers is low, so we decided we had to do something! I organized shifts, preschool families first, then K5-5th, and then middle school. All staff were 8 ft apart, most with masks.

I can’t even tell you how uplifting it was for teachers to see their students! Not sure what to expect, we were shocked to see car after car drive through a tunnel of teachers to say hi, honk, shout, and show their thanks! Kids made signs, cars were decorated. It was a special morning for sure; tears were shed, but most importantly students and staff reconnected in person and knew they could make it the rest of the year. The feeling from the staff was palpable; they missed and loved their students