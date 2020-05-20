TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday notes, 9th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:07 AM: Good morning – the 58th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Our morning notes start with the cameras for the 5-way intersection at West Marginal/Delridge/Spokane/Chelan, and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):

Since the main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map), that’s the next camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the approach:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here; locally relevant cameras are shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues (note: NO SERVICE next Monday because it’s Memorial Day)

Sound Transit note – Link light rail and Sounder trains will start charging fares again June 1st

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring morning traffic, but we’ll update with word of incidents, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.