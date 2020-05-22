TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low-bridge overnight closures for maintenance work May 29-31

Heads up for next weekend – SDOT plans low-bridge work next Friday-Sunday (May 29-31), with some overnght closures:

We will be doing necessary maintenance work on the controls and communications systems that are used to operate the bridge. The work will be done at night to minimize traffic impacts and because some of the systems need to be turned off during the maintenance activities.

We will be closing the low bridge to vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic while we are working at night because we will not be able to open and close the bridge in a normal manner. As a result, roadway traffic, including freight and buses, will be detoured to the 1st Ave or the South Park bridges. The low bridge will also be closed to bicyclists and pedestrians, and emergency vehicles will have limited access across the low bridge. Waterway traffic will be maintained.

These restrictions will only be in place at night while we are working during the following hours:

• Friday night (5/29-30): 8 PM to 5 AM

• Saturday night (5/30-31): 6 PM to 3 AM

• Sunday night (5/31-6/1): 6 PM to 3 AM (if needed)

During the day, transit, emergency vehicles, freight, bikes, and pedestrians will have access to the bridge.