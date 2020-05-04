SCHOOLS: Summit Atlas online open houses start Tuesday

Amid the upheaval of this spring, schools are continuing to plan for fall, and some are scheduling online open houses. That includes Summit Atlas, West Seattle’s only charter school. The announcement:

While our physical doors may be closed, our virtual doors are WIDE OPEN!

In light of our current health climate, we are having to reschedule our Open House, as well as Shadow Day. However, we are still available to connect, and our principals, teachers and current families want to meet you all!

Use the VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE RSVP FORM to sign up for one of our upcoming Virtual Open House events.

· CHAT WITH THE HIGH SCHOOL DIRECTOR – 05/05/2020, 2 & 8 PM.

· LEARN HOW WE LEARN -05/07/2020, 2 & 8 PM.

· CHAT WITH THE MIDDLE SCHOOL DIRECTOR – 05/12/2020, 2&8 PM.

· MENTORING AND COLLEGE PREP – 05/14/2020, 2 & 8 PM.

· CONNECT WITH A STUDENT – 05/19/2020, 2 & 8 PM.

Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is still open.