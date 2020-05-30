West Seattle, Washington

ONLINE TONIGHT: Nebula Awards, with West Seattle nominee

May 30, 2020 2:56 pm
Love sci-fi/fantasy? You might want to watch the Nebula Awards online tonight. West Seattle writer Cat Rambo sent the info – she’s up for a Nebula Award for her book “Carpe Glitter.” The ceremony starts at 5 pm – here’s the trailer for the event, which is part of a three-day conference:

Cat notes that LeVar Burton, seen at the trailer’s end, is presenting the Andre Norton Award. (Last month, you might recall, he read one of her stories for an online audience.) Her work is a finalist in the Novelette category; the full list of Nebula finalists is here.

