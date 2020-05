We’re continuing to feature fundraisers for a variety of causes – including local PTA/PTSAs whose annual fundraising events were canceled by COVID-19. Today, an opportunity to support the Alki Elementary PTA and flower farmers, by ordering a Mother’s Day bouquet! (The big day is just a week from today.) They’re available for pickup or West Seattle delivery – order by Friday!

(P.S. Any other Mother’s Day offers, whether nonprofit or business? Let us know!)