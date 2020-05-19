FLOWERS! West Seattle Junction’s hanging baskets have arrived

(WSB photos)

Here’s a seasonal West Seattle tradition that the pandemic hasn’t pre-empted – The Junction’s hanging flower baskets! Installation started early this morning. Baskets of greenery, with some early blossoms, lined the sidewalks outside stores and restaurants, waiting to go up:

This is the fourth year the 90-plus baskets have been offered by the West Seattle Junction Association for “adoption,” with donors supporting the summer-long display. (We’ve adopted one each year.) When you visit The Junction in the days and weeks ahead, look closely for the plaques ID’ing the adopters, and watch the baskets grow ever more colorful all season long!