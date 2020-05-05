West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Construction-debris fire at South Seattle College campus

May 5, 2020 2:30 pm
(Texted photo)

2:30 PM: A big Seattle Fire dispatch is arriving at the South Seattle College campus. It’s being described as “roofing materials on fire.” Updates to come.

2:37 PM: The fire is “knocked down,” crews on scene have radioed. The response is being downsized. We don’t yet know exactly what part of the campus this is happening at.

(WSB photo)

2:48 PM: The fire is mostly out but firefighters are dealing with some smoldering debris. This is in the automotive area of the college (which like other schools is currently closed to in-person instruction).

3:11 PM: Now the fire’s declared “tapped.” No word of injuries.

3:28 PM: Adding more photos. Meantime, we checked with SSC spokesperson Ty Swenson, who tells WSB, “From what we’ve gathered, the fire started with construction debris in the Automotive Technology construction zone. It sounds like that debris was at ground level, not on the roof.” More info later

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Construction-debris fire at South Seattle College campus"

  • LJJ May 5, 2020 (2:35 pm)
    Thank God. I thought it was the Chinese Garden. I could not handle that kind of a loss. Lots of units out there. Hope everyone stays safe. 

  • WSeattle Resident May 5, 2020 (2:37 pm)
    Heard the sirens and could see the smoke from the Belvidere area. I hope everyone is okay! 

  • Tod May 5, 2020 (3:07 pm)
    It was somewhere at the south end of the campus. I live across the street from the north entrance. Multiple fire trucks and police blocking the entrances. It’s all calmed down now. 

