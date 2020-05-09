West Seattle, Washington

CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/9 roundup

May 9, 2020 9:31 pm
As we start the 11th week of the COVID-19 outbreak in King County, here’s the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the county’s data dashboard:

*7,000 people have tested positive, 60 more than yesterday

*490 people have died, 5 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,507 and 456.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 4 million people have tested positive, 1.3 million of them in the U.S. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SIGNS, SIGNS, EVERYWHERE THE SIGNS: If the pandemic had an anthem in Seattle, it might be the Five Man Electrical Band‘s 1971 classic. Today, Seattle Parks employees continued putting up the signs noting that Alki and Lincoln Park are closed at 8 pm TFN:

Thanks to David Hutchinson for that photo and this one, just in:

David, an Alki resident, reports, “SPD vehicle made a sweep to the west and back to the east along the walkway and promenade. It’s now about 9 PM and very few people are on the beach in this area but still some extra traffic and some groups on the sidewalks” near the promenade.

ANOTHER SIGN SAGA: Meantime, south of Alki Point, on the new “Stay Healthy Street” stretch of Beach Drive, a resident reports someone stole a “Street Closed” sign and traffic cones around 3:30 am. Signs were back in place later in the day.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET TOMORROW: The market returns for its second Sunday following a two-month mayor-mandated shutdown. While the entrance remains at California/Alaska – with the line stretching alongA Alaska, and north up 42nd if necessary – you will NOT be asked to move one way once inside. Here’s the info on policies and procedures; here’s the vendor list for this week.

BUSINESS SURVEY: If you have a small business or a nonprofit, or if you’re an independent worker, consider taking the 2nd round of a 3-round survey on how the pandemic has affected you.

BE A HELPER: Food drive Sunday, if you can donate.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!

  • Environment Matters May 9, 2020 (10:20 pm)
    It’s too bad the police officers didn’t stay down there after they did their “sweep”, as we just had several unexpected huge fireworks go off on the beach between 63rd avenue and 64th avenue, along a strip of the park in which many species of birds are currently nesting because it’s that time of the year. Shorebirds are also affected by this activity as are our marine mammals, to say nothing of our domesticated animals. Fireworks on the beach need to end. They are a serious ecological problem that creates pollution of all kinds and undue stress for all species. Given the conditions in the Alki area today, it gives me no hope that the majority of people will learn from this pandemic and the ecological lessons (of the many lessons financial, social, political) it is revealing. Sacrifice, compassion, mindfulness, co-existence with other species have always been needed, now more than ever, and yet here we are like a pack of temper-tantrummed teenagers storming the streets protesting nothing of real importance, revealing only human privilege, and very little humanity. “The world owes me nothing, but we owe each other (animals included) the world.” You’ve got two mothers; the other one is the Earth. #respect

