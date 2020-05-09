CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/9 roundup

As we start the 11th week of the COVID-19 outbreak in King County, here’s the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the county’s data dashboard:

*7,000 people have tested positive, 60 more than yesterday

*490 people have died, 5 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,507 and 456.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 4 million people have tested positive, 1.3 million of them in the U.S. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SIGNS, SIGNS, EVERYWHERE THE SIGNS: If the pandemic had an anthem in Seattle, it might be the Five Man Electrical Band‘s 1971 classic. Today, Seattle Parks employees continued putting up the signs noting that Alki and Lincoln Park are closed at 8 pm TFN:

Thanks to David Hutchinson for that photo and this one, just in:

David, an Alki resident, reports, “SPD vehicle made a sweep to the west and back to the east along the walkway and promenade. It’s now about 9 PM and very few people are on the beach in this area but still some extra traffic and some groups on the sidewalks” near the promenade.

ANOTHER SIGN SAGA: Meantime, south of Alki Point, on the new “Stay Healthy Street” stretch of Beach Drive, a resident reports someone stole a “Street Closed” sign and traffic cones around 3:30 am. Signs were back in place later in the day.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET TOMORROW: The market returns for its second Sunday following a two-month mayor-mandated shutdown. While the entrance remains at California/Alaska – with the line stretching alongA Alaska, and north up 42nd if necessary – you will NOT be asked to move one way once inside. Here’s the info on policies and procedures; here’s the vendor list for this week.

BUSINESS SURVEY: If you have a small business or a nonprofit, or if you’re an independent worker, consider taking the 2nd round of a 3-round survey on how the pandemic has affected you.

BE A HELPER: Food drive Sunday, if you can donate.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!