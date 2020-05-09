SURVEY: Second round of 3 with questions about virus-crisis impact on businesses, nonprofits, independent workers

In case you missed the announcement earlier this week:

The City of Seattle Office of Economic Development, Greater Seattle Partners, and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (have) released the second round of the COVID-19 Business Impact Survey.

The first round of the survey was open March 18 – 31 and had over 5,000 total respondents — over 2,000 of which were businesses in Seattle. The first round of the survey established baseline profile data of the businesses, nonprofits and independent workers in the Seattle region, captured the initial impact COVID-19 had on businesses, nonprofits, and independent workers in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, and documented real-time concerns people had in an evolving environment. Round two of the survey will build upon the initial survey questions to measure potential changes over time, seek to further understand operational changes business have implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and evaluate the impact private and public funding have had on businesses’ ability to stay afloat.

… Business owners, nonprofits and independent workers who participated in round one of the survey are encouraged to participate in round two, however, participation in round one is not required to complete the second round. The survey will be open until May 21, with the third and final round set to open by early June. By conducting multiple rounds of the survey, OED will be able to measure impacts over time. The survey will also be made available in the following languages: Amharic, Chinese – Traditional, English, Japanese, Korean, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Businesses, nonprofits, and interested workers can take the survey here. …