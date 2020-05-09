YOU CAN HELP: Another food drive Sunday outside Alki UCC

(Photo courtesy Alki UCC)

That’s what generous community members donated in the most-recent in-person food drive outside Alki UCC – and you have another chance to help tomorrow:

Thanks to our community’s continuing generosity, Alki UCC’s next In-Person, Socially Distanced Food Drive is set for this Sunday, May 10 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. We will be collecting donations outside our building at 6115 SW Hinds.

Contributions of non-perishable food and other items will be distributed via the White Center Food Bank; top requests include Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop‐top cans preferred), Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, Toilet Paper, Diapers, Similac Formula, Cleaning Supplies, Hand Sanitizer, and Baby Wipes.

The drive will benefit our vulnerable neighbors in need, those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The food drives continue every other Sunday (May 24, June 7, etc) until further notice. Tell your friends!

Information at alkiucc.org.