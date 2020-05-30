CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/30 roundup

Second-to-last night of the Stay Home/Stay Healthy order, and we’re moving on from the other big news of the day:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,054 people have tested positive, 48 more than yesterday

*556 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those numbers were 7,764 an 538.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 6 million people have tested positive. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

BIG CHANGE AT FARMERS’ MARKET TOMORROW: Sunday will bring the fifth West Seattle Farmers’ Market since the coronavirus-crisis closure ended. And market managers say there’ll be a big change:

The market layout will look like a version of its former self with vendors in the middle of the street this week.

Otherwise, other modifications remain in place, including the one entrance at California/Alaska, with the line stretching east along Alaska. And don’t forget your face covering! Here’s the vendor list for this week.

GROCERY-SHOPPING UPDATES: As usual, the commenters have updates to share following our weekly grocery-shopping notes.

LIFE GOES ON: Donna B. sent this photo of a waterfront wedding on Alki last night:

Congratulations!

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!