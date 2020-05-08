Circa: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Admiral District restaurant Circa as a new WSB sponsor. When a local business joins the WSB sponsor team, they get the opportunity to let you know what they offer – here’s what Circa wants you to know:

Circa (2605 California SW) has been open for more than 20 years. They’re offering take-out breakfast, lunch, and dinner, 7 days a week – the first time in the restaurant’s history that they’ve offered breakfast! They explain that instead of offering a more-limited menu for this challenging time, they decided to just go for it – rolling up their sleeves and doing everything they can. And of course they’re offering the favorites that Circa has been serving for years.

Co-proprietors Gretchen and Bill Evans also want to thank everyone for the tremendous support!

If you see this before Mother’s Day, here’s what’s on the brunch menu:

*House-made bagels with lox, herbed cream cheese, capers, red onions, and 2 eggs – $17

*Dungeness crab cakes with dressed greens, fruit, and 2 eggs – $19

*Fruit and yogurt platter with mint and honey – $13

*Regular menu available as well, along with mimosa and Bloody Mary kits

And for dinner:

*Red wine and thyme-braised lamb shank with rainbow carrots and mashers – $40

*Fresh, wild-caught halibut poached with basil lemon butter sauce, rice and veggies – $32

*Regular menu available as well, along with wine, beer, and cocktail kits

For dessert –

*Lemon pudding cake

*Guittard chocolate double-layer cake

Calling ahead is suggested, but not required – 206-923-1102. Hours are on their website.

We thank Circa for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.