BIZNOTES: Junction, Triangle, Alki

Three biznotes tonight:

FAMOUS SALMON ARRIVES: Thanks to Sacha for the photo! Copper River salmon has arrived at Seattle Fish Company in The Junction (4435 California SW) – that’s proprietor Jon holding the Alaskan arrival. ($49/pound filleted, per the SFC website.)

REBELLYOUS FOODS GOES RETAIL: Back in November, we reported on Rebellyous Foods – a start-up that makes, and improves manufacturing technology for, plant-based “nuggets” moving into The Triangle. But its products were only available to food-service companies, like corporate cafeterias. Now – they’re going retail!

First two outlets – Leschi Market and Vegan Haven – are not in or near West Seattle, but Rebellyos tells us, “We’re hoping to be with some West Seattle retailers soon.”

PACIFIC ROOM CLOSES: Business closures and reopenings have been a little tougher to track during the coronavirus crisis, but the sign that went up outside the Pacific Room (2808 Alki SW) this week was rather emphatic:

We went there after getting tips that it appeared furniture was being moved out. The restaurant/music venue opened last June, then changed owners in February, and the new owners told us they planned to rebrand – then just a few weeks later, the pandemic struck. They had been open for takeout until recently, though.