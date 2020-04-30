SWEET TOOTH? Two more West Seattle options soon

Many West Seattle options for sweet treats already, and the list is about to grow:

JET CITY BEIGNET: This new West Seattle business is kicking off sales of beignets and coffee with a pop-up this weekend:

We will be offering a limited number of beignet orders by the dozen and half-dozen for pick up this Sunday from 10 am-1 pm. We will also be selling our custom Jet City Blend coffee by Middle Fork Roasters and offering honey made by Seola Bees in West Seattle. We are asking people to order and pre-pay directly from our website to reduce contact. We will be setting up a little table for pickup outside of the USI kitchen at 4611 36th Ave. SW.

GELATO RETURNS TO ALKI: If you haven’t already noticed this poster in the window at 2758 Alki SW …

… here’s the announcement explaining it:

Award-winning Medzo Gelato Bar, formerly Gelarto Italian Ice Cream, is returning to Alki for a summer pop-up on the beach. After departing their temporary Alki location in October of 2016, Gelarto relocated to Burien under the name Medzo, where they began producing hand-crafted Italian gelato and sorbet from scratch, one pan at a time. In Italy, owner-operators Fareed and Jennifer Al-Abboud were labeled fanatico for their insistence on the highest quality natural ingredients, and they proudly embraced that distinction. Their soft opening target date is May 5, five years to the day since they first opened on Alki. 1-9 pm daily.

Again, the new spot is NOT the same as their old location (now a preschool).