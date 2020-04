Thanks to Don Brubeck (above) and James Tilley (below) for the photos of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 58) seen off West Seattle as it headed northbound this morning.

James says the larger of those two flags was unfurled while he was photographing the shop. The Bremerton-homeported Nimitz has been back for just over two months. The Kitsap Sun reported last week that the Navy had said its entire crew would be tested for COVID-19 before the carrier’s next departure.