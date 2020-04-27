Seattle E-Bike: Welcome, new WSB sponsor

Today we’re welcoming Seattle E-Bike as a new WSB sponsor. New sponsors are offered the opportunity to tell you about their businesses, and here’s what Seattle E-Bike would like you to know:

Owner Brian Nordwall and Manager Alex Dunn both live in West Seattle,

so they understand the nightmarish commutes that are ahead. They sell e-bikes that average from 20 mph to 28 mph if pedaled at the highest assist settings. Just pedal over the Low Bridge bikeway, and you can make it from the Junction to Downtown in 25 minutes, 4 to 6 times faster than the experts estimate it will take by car once the lockdown is completely over. Seattle E-Bike will also deliver your bike to you for free, if you live in West Seattle, for now, during regular business hours. Once things slow to a crawl, they plan on having late-night deliveries, once a week.

NEWSFLASH: Seattle E-Bike has been having the biggest sale in its history. It ends April 30th. 12% off. Never before, never again. Come in or call in a non-refundable 30% deposit by April 30 to lock in those unprecedented savings.

There is more! As long as the high bridge remains closed – which SDOT says is at least until 2022 – anyone from West Seattle or White Center making a $2500 purchase will receive, absolutely free, the only Bike Helmet designed for E-Bike riders, rated at 25 mph, while all other helmets are rated to 15 mph. Regularly $149.99; for us, $0.00 with qualifying purchase.

Seattle E-Bike has a tremendous selection. While the traffic is still light, Alex and Brian invite you to stop in, and test-ride any E-Bike you think you want to purchase. To increase E-Bike utility, Seattle E-Bike sells a wide variety of bags that attach to bikes, as well as trailers to carry children, dogs, or cargo. You will quickly understand why everyone loves their E-Bike, and why hundreds of their customers have sold at least one of their cars.

Seattle E-Bike is at 220 S. Jackson, and online at electricbikeseattle.com.

We thank Seattle E-Bike for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.