SCOUTING: Carrying on despite virus crisis

Among the groups that have found a way to carry on in the coronavirus crisis: Scout troops! Above are Scouts from West Seattle’s Troop 284, during an online class. We asked for the image after hearing from Chance Mason, who emailed us this report:

I am 12 years old and a Scout in Troop 284. I thought you might be interested in reporting on how Scouts are continuing o operate during self-isolation. Although we are not able to go on campouts or meet to work on projects together, we are meeting over Zoom. We just held our troop and patrol elections. We are also working at home on merit badges such as Family Life, Cooking, and Radio.

Chance’s merit-badge counselor Eric Linxweiler adds, “We’re trying to take advantage of this time to continue scouting journeys while we can’t do it outside in the environments we like so much. We really can’t wait to get back to our community service also, especially our annual Scouting for Food, which has been suspended for now.”

P.S. This story from the WSB archives reminds us, Troop 284 has a century-plus o history!