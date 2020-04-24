Remembering Tom Kintner, 1946-2020

Family and friends are remembering Tom Kintner, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Thomas Charles Kintner

7/9/1946 – 4/6/2020

Thomas C. Kintner passed away at his home in Seattle on April 6, 2020, at the age of 73. He was a loving

husband, father, granddad, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was born on July 9, 1946 in Seattle to Dr. William C. Kintner and Dorothy “Jane” Kintner (Hilton). He was a lifelong resident of Seattle, initially growing up in West Seattle, then moving to Burien. He graduated from Glacier High School in 1965 and joined the US Air Force Reserves. He was a master at building, repairing, restoring, and painting old cars and motorcycles. He worked for various body shops and became a qualified machinist and welder. He switched gears and entered the music industry as a sound man, meeting and working with a few famous musicians, one of them being BB King, who he remembers sitting and talking with for a couple of hours. He was an accomplished finish carpenter, metal refinisher, and worked on projects during the building of Safeco Field. He loved to tinker and was incredible talented at building anything.

Tom made friends everywhere he went and had a lifelong following like a “Pied Piper.” His friends often gathered in his garage to watch him work on his cars, build motorcycles, craft something out of wood, metal, or plastic or just listen to rock or country music that blared as he worked. Tom was a jovial, happy person all his life. He enjoyed family reunions, vacations at Birch Bay and Hawaii (especially his and Carolyn’s 22-mile hike of the Kalalau Trail on the island of Kauai), restoring his 1955 Chevy Handyman Station Wagon, 1966 Chevy 300 Deluxe, and remodeling his house. Tom was a member of the International Kart Federation and raced for 10 years, winning many races nationally and internationally, including NW Division Champion in 1979. He loved to race karts and a catamaran sailboat with his friends and brother Peter. Tom also loved to golf.

His generosity to those less fortunate was one of his finest qualities and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughters Julie, and Marni; grandchildren Asheley and Evan; and his brother Jim (Marylynn). He is pre-deceased by his parents, Dr. William C and Jane Kintner, and his older brother, Peter.

A memorial will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For further inquiries, contact

ckintner2020@gmail.com. To share memories of Tom, please visit: www.EmmickFunerals.com/obituary/Thomas-Kintner