NEW DATE: 2020 Morgan Junction Community Festival

Many spring/early-summer events have been canceled or converted to virtual versions. Others have been rescheduled for months later than usual – from the Morgan Community Association, here’s the latest:

Last week, the Festival Planning committee decided to move the date of 2020 Morgan Junction Community Festival to September 12, 2020. The Festival has been on the third Saturday of June since it started 15 years ago. However, with Governor-mandated Stay Safe at Home rules in place through early May, we decided to play it safe and move the date.

This means that the Morgan Junction Community Festival will take place in Morgan Junction Park on September 12, 2020. It’s going to be a smaller festival with all events taking place only in the Park. Right now, we’re planning for live music and bubble artists.

But we think the Festival could also be an important time for the Morgan Community to come together – post pandemic. We’d like to make this a time to support our very special community and maybe set up pathways to give back including supporting our small businesses.