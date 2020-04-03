West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

47℉

NEIGHBORHOODS: Two Saturday-night invitations

April 3, 2020 11:30 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Fun stuff to do | Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

Two organized plans for Saturday night neighborhood fun:

PIGEON POINT ‘STREET DANCE’: Pete on Pigeon Point shares the PP plan:

There’ll be a social-distancing street dance in the neighborhood on Saturday night at 5:30 pm. Just come outside and bust a few moves. Decide who will provide music on your section of the block!

Certainly an idea that’s adaptable/adoptable anywhere.

WEST SEATTLE SINGALONG: Kerriann sent word of this: 7 pm Saturday night, a peninsula-wide singalong to Seattle band Foo Fighters‘ 2003 song “Times Like These.”

The invite:

Let’s gather together (in song) as the strong West Seattle community that we are! On Saturday, April 4th, at 7 pm, join your neighbors in singing “Times Like These” by Foo Fighters!

Sing out of your windows, open your front door, stand in your yard, driveway, or on the sidewalk! We can come together while still social-distancing!

You can find the lyrics online in many places; here’s one.

Share This

2 Replies to "NEIGHBORHOODS: Two Saturday-night invitations"

  • Kathy April 3, 2020 (12:10 pm)
    Reply

    Dear Pigeon Point Neighbors,Please really think about this.  This is truly a time where we ALL should be staying home and sheltering in place. I understand wanting to get out and have some fun. BUT, this is a national pandemic and  it requires us to think about our essential choices.  Please act responsibly and do your part.  We all would like this to end sooner than later!Thanks! 

    • WSB April 3, 2020 (12:32 pm)
      Reply

      Perhaps it’s not clear, but this is a “step outside your front door” type of invitation, not a gathering.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.