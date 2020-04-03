NEIGHBORHOODS: Two Saturday-night invitations

Two organized plans for Saturday night neighborhood fun:

PIGEON POINT ‘STREET DANCE’: Pete on Pigeon Point shares the PP plan:

There’ll be a social-distancing street dance in the neighborhood on Saturday night at 5:30 pm. Just come outside and bust a few moves. Decide who will provide music on your section of the block!

Certainly an idea that’s adaptable/adoptable anywhere.

WEST SEATTLE SINGALONG: Kerriann sent word of this: 7 pm Saturday night, a peninsula-wide singalong to Seattle band Foo Fighters‘ 2003 song “Times Like These.”

The invite:

Let’s gather together (in song) as the strong West Seattle community that we are! On Saturday, April 4th, at 7 pm, join your neighbors in singing “Times Like These” by Foo Fighters!

Sing out of your windows, open your front door, stand in your yard, driveway, or on the sidewalk! We can come together while still social-distancing!