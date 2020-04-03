HELPING: Our Lady of Guadalupe’s ‘Angel Buddies’

Alone doesn’t have to mean being lonely. Helen at Our Lady of Guadalupe sends word of one reason why:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish has a team of “Angel Buddies” ready to check in on our neighbors!

During this difficult time of uncertainty and staying home to stay safe, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish has a team of volunteers who are making weekly calls to check in on our community members and neighbors in West Seattle, offering messages of Hope that we will get through this pandemic crisis together! If you know of someone who would like to receive a call from one of our “Angel Buddies” contact Marion Kari at Our Lady of Guadalupe, via email, at: marionk@olgseattle.org.

The more we spread the message of hope during this time of isolation, we can strengthen confidence that as a community, we will be stronger when we are able to resume our normal lives.