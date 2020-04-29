FYI: Governor’s next briefing @ 2:30 pm today

Less than a week left in the stay-home order as our state awaits formal word on whether it will be extended. Gov. Inslee‘s office has just announced his next media briefing for 2:30 pm today, and that he “will be joined by Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington state COVID-19 health care response, Kathy Lofy, state health officer, and Katherine Guest, deputy intelligence section chief for the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.” It’ll be streamed via TVW, and we’ll carry it too.