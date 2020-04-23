West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

‘Keep It Moving’ park policy also now apparently includes a ban on sitting

April 23, 2020 4:28 pm
27 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

That photo of a boarded-up bench at Alki came in just as we heard about this new “Keep It Moving” action from reader John, who had emailed Seattle Parks to ask if “Keep It Moving” also meant to keep people from resting on benches – as he and his spouse do while out walking – or to stop parents of little kids from sitting on the beach while their children played. The reply he got from a Parks staffer:

… We don’t have the staff capacity to sift out more and less appropriate activities, so we’re using the “blunt instruments” such as the Keep Moving initiative and partial closures such as at the beach where people tend to congregate and party. These measures are the best we can feasibly do at this time.

Of course parks are not only for the young and fit, but it seems relevant that persons who are older and less fit are at the highest risk from the virus. We’re doing our best, with the tools available to us, to keep people safe during this public health crisis.

John included that im a note to us, cc’d to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, reading in part:

[That is] the answer we finally got from the Parks Dept in reply to our asking if it was okay for my wife and I to rest on a park bench while taking our daily walk.

As I write this, Park Dept staff is bolting boards to park benches to render them unusable. The staffer’s answer also seems to somewhat bluntly suggest that older citizens really shouldn’t be in the parks due to their high risk status.

Young people walk and run to get fit and lose weight. Older people take their daily walk as a prerequisite to staying alive, and with proper social distancing the Parks Dept should have no objection to them doing it.

My wife and I both judged the staffer’s reply to be word salad, and we already hear enough of that on TV. We think this is ridiculous. We live at Alki and watch it all day long. There are no real problems here. The Easter closure was an excellent idea, as was reopening it on the following Monday.

I want to know the official justification for the bench banning. And are all park benches throughout the city going to be boarded up? …

We’ll be asking Parks about that.

27 Replies to "'Keep It Moving' park policy also now apparently includes a ban on sitting"

  • CandrewB April 23, 2020 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    Hostile Architecture!

  • Zmmr April 23, 2020 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    Does it say how fast we have to move???Will take Rossi my pet turtle for a walk  soon.

  • Joe April 23, 2020 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    That is wild! From a layperson’s perspective, it appears that outdoor sun is much better than indoor/office transmission for virus avoidance. I get that we don’t want the gathering that can occur with public parks, but people I have observed have been pretty good at distancing. Either way, this seems a bit drastic, and should be weighed against the practicality of expecting people to accept this for an extended time. Quality of life has already been sacrificed to GDP in this country, and  I’m not sure how fungible it will continue to be before people reject measures. Not saying they are right, just my humble observation. Well meaning functionaries are not infallible. 

  • bill April 23, 2020 (4:48 pm)
    Reply

    What I need to sit down sometimes because of my medical condition. I could fall down,I think its time to raise the farm tools.

  • Go gull April 23, 2020 (4:51 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you WSB, for the LOL, with this headline :)

    I fully support whatever we need to do to help with these times, but I had to laugh at how funny that sounds. The times they are a-changin’.

    • Go gull April 23, 2020 (5:12 pm)
      Reply

      … sorry, I should have read the full post before commenting, did not intend to minimize others concerns about the benches not being accessible for seniors. Just had a laugh at the headline.

  • West Seattle Guy April 23, 2020 (4:52 pm)
    Reply

    I have a family member that has walking issues. Because of an injury they must sit down to alleviate pain every so many thousands of feet.  That said he goes out walking to try to stay fit.  He doesn’t live here, but because of my experience with his challenges, I also would say this is excessive.  As would be worrying about ‘sitting in COVID and getting it on my clothes’ from someone who was there prior.

  • Joe April 23, 2020 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    New: Study of 318 outbreaks in China found transmission occurred out-of-doors in only one, involving just 2 cases. Most occurred in home or public transport. Raises key chance for states to move services outdoors (religious, gym classes, restaurants, etc).” (link to study embedded in link)https://mobile.twitter.com/scottgottliebmd/status/1253321483402674178

    I don’t endorse public policy by twitter, however, a week before we closed the state our local public health officials were demanding we go out to restaurants. 

  • Under_Achiever April 23, 2020 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    Hmmm.  Really???

    • Jim April 23, 2020 (5:31 pm)
      Reply

      This is so ridiculous.

  • West Seattle since 1979 April 23, 2020 (5:13 pm)
    Reply

    It seems extreme. Maybe fix the benches so people can only sit at either end, which would give some distance. Also the staffer probably shouldn’t have implied that older people shouldn’t be out at all, even if taking precautions.

  • WSobserver April 23, 2020 (5:17 pm)
    Reply

    Outrageous. 

  • matt April 23, 2020 (5:19 pm)
    Reply

    They should install anti-pigeon spikes on those benches lmao ;)

  • Frustrated in WS April 23, 2020 (5:20 pm)
    Reply

    Seems like this is a violation of ADA. Those who are abled can walk through the sand and sit on a log, those who aren’t can’t sit? Seems quite discriminatory. And ridiculous. Where did commen sense go???

  • Um, No! April 23, 2020 (5:20 pm)
    Reply

    OK, this is a little ridiculous.  Did we really need to divert resources and money for this? Sorry,  if I want to sit and enjoy some sunshine,  I’m going to sit.  

  • WGA April 23, 2020 (5:23 pm)
    Reply

    They could just as easily have cut the 2x4s in half and only blocked the parts of the bench closest to each other. That would leave room for one person per bench. The outer halves are more than six feet apart.

  • aa April 23, 2020 (5:24 pm)
    Reply

    That is very sad news.

  • Commuter513 April 23, 2020 (5:24 pm)
    Reply

    Well if people had followed the rules set out before, they wouldn’t have had to escalate to this point. 

  • oakley34 April 23, 2020 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    There have been verified chains of transmission via seating.  People sitting in the same seats/spaces that had hours earlier been occupied by a person shedding virus have contracted.  People can shed virus before they develop any symptoms.  These two things taken together make closing benches in high-use areas a wise choice. 

  • AMD April 23, 2020 (5:31 pm)
    Reply

    I am all for common sense social distancing measures, but this seems to solve a problem that doesn’t completely exist.  Are strangers sitting too closely on benches?  I don’t see people doing that when there are no social distancing measures.  We’re not that comfortable with strangers here in Seattle.  It would be nice to have the option to sit if you need to tie a shoe lace or something.  Is this really about social distancing or are they trying to keep homeless people from sleeping on the benches?

  • Notoveryet April 23, 2020 (5:32 pm)
    Reply

    I find it interesting that some people find it amusing that now we are being told not to sit on benches. I understood the stay at home order, for awhile. Now it seems more political than anything, especially as our governor is seen on all the news media channels like CNNand MSNBC. When will enough be enough? When there are 0 positive cases? That is not in the forseeable future. Are people really ok with being told do this until ‘A’ happens, then ‘A’ happens, then it’s well now we need to wait until ‘B’ happens. Masks are not useful, wait! Everyone wear a mask! Time is extended, no further information is being given. Now, no, you may not sit on a bench in public. I guarantee that most people who are screaming for inslee to keep it shut down are not waiting for their 1200.00 that will seemingly change their lives. They are not worried about paying 3 months rent when and if we are able to go to work. These are the people that can comfortably work from home until the cows come home. Even the cows have more freedom now.  What is going on should be a concern. Not to just the people who still havent received their unemployment and dont have food for the month.

  • Mj April 23, 2020 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    This is obscene joke, is it April 1st.

  • Bella April 23, 2020 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    This is crazy and most ridiculous plan and waste of money. 

  • uncle loco April 23, 2020 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    We have officially entered into the realm of the absurd.

  • Lisa April 23, 2020 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    This seems Draconian. It reminds me of the first time my friend from New Zealand visited the US and was appalled by how unfriendly of a society we are. He noticed the chairs at airports always had arms, making it impossible for someone to lean over or stretch out for a nap and the fences had broken glass to prevent people from jumping over or birds from perching. Sure, this is different but, seriously, you can’t just leave the benches alone for people to sit on when they need a rest?

  • bloo April 23, 2020 (5:44 pm)
    Reply

    Perhaps, if Seattle Parks is determined for this to be the only solution, they make enough room on the bench for one person to sit?  Feasibly the elderly or those with medical issues could sit near each other but not on the same bench?  I believe if enough people speak out, the Parks Dept. will change this policy, which negatively affects people who need to sit down occasionally as they get outside for some fresh air and exercise.  I am also wondering about all the people who continue to use the Alki Beach tennis courts even though some useless padlocks were put on the gates.  And the weekly tearing down of signs and caution tape at Whale Tail Park and Alki Elementary playground that’s left all over the ground for days.  Has the Parks Dept. given up on these areas and the concept that playground equipment is closed through May 4th (or later)?  Leaving messages on their maintenance line has produced no results.

  • Whaaa April 23, 2020 (5:46 pm)
    Reply

    I have a kid recovering from spinal injury who has to walk to prevent regression and has to rest every so often because of pain. Guess he’ll be sitting on the floor then. Oh, except he physically can’t. 

